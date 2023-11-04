Revealed: Details in Murder of Margaret Mbitu at Airport Garage in US

Fresh details have emerged on the murder of Margaret Mbitu, a Kenyan national who was found dead inside a car at Logan Airport in the US.

According to a report by the Massachusetts State Police, Mbitu’s body was found inside the vehicle of the boyfriend, also a Kenyan, who is the prime suspect in the case. The Kenyan woman had visible knife wounds on the neck and the face.

Knife wounds were also discovered on her side near the chest area.

It was reported that the deceased was found in the front seat with blood also found inside the car.

According to police, who obtained CCTV footage at the airport, the white car was captured being driven to the airport on Tuesday, October 31, and parked at the garage. This was a day after Mbitu was reported missing.

The prime suspect kevin kinyanjui kangethe then left the vehicle and went to the terminal to catch his flight back to Kenya.

Preliminary reports detailed that the Kenyan boyfriend booked the flight to Kenya that Tuesday morning before arriving at the Airport.

Mbitu’s body was discovered the following day, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. by police and was pronounced dead by the Boston Emergency Medical Services at 7:30 p.m.

Following the discovery, Police in the US have launched a manhunt for the 40-year-old man.

Officers based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are currently working alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to have the man captured and extradited to the US.

Photos of the prime suspect have also been released to the public.

Meanwhile, Mbitu’s family called the police to expedite their investigations and apprehend the suspect.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source- https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

