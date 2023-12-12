EGH Honors: Azimio Members Among 27 Kenyans Awarded By Ruto

President William Ruto on Tuesday during Jamhuri Day celebrations awarded 27 Kenyans the rank and status of the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH).

This is the highest presidential award given to civilians who illuminate the path of excellence.

The list was dominated by politicians with the majority being part of the President’s cabinet.

In his speech, President William Ruto singled out Faith Kipyegon for praise noting that she had earned the right to the list.

“From running barefoot to breaking two world records within a year is the ultimate heroism. Faith’s journey is an inspiration to all our young and aspiring athletes,” the President stated.

Leading the list of EGH recipients was Chief of the Kenya Defence General Ogolla Francis Omondi.

Ruto also awarded his Chief of Staff Koskei Felix Kiptarus with the highest civilian rank.

Cabinet Secretaries who received the top award include; Davis Chirchir (Energy), Rebecca Miano (Trade), Zachariah Njeru (Water), and Susan Nakhumicha (Health).

Other Cabinet Secretaries on the list were; Eliud Owalo (ICT), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Peninah Malonza (EAC), Soipan Tuya (Environment), and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture).

The President also awarded the top honour to politicians allied to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga serving in different capacities through the Azimio coalition.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti was among opposition leaders to be bestowed the honour together with National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

Senator Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo together with Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga also made the list of Raila allies to receive the EGH rank.

While politicians from the opposition were recognised, leaders elected under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) dominated the 27-member list.

Senate Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot led the UDA team in receiving the EGH rank and status.

Other UDA politicians on the list included governors Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Sakaja Johnson (Nairobi), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), and Cecily Mbarire (Embu).

Other governors feted were Hassan Abdi Ibrahim (Isiolo), Khalif Mohamed Adan (Mandera), and Ali Mohamud Mohamed (Marsabit).

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

