Ruto Administration to Seize Looted Property Hidden in United States

President William Ruto’s administration will go after property in the United States alleged to have been accumulated through proceeds of crime in Kenya.

This directive was revealed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga on Wednesday during a World Bank panel which was discussing areas of cooperation between the United States and Kenya.

Ingonga made the remarks at a time when the Kenya Kwanza government is mulling forming a State Capture Commission to investigate public resources stolen by the previous administration led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We discussed areas of cooperation including seizure of assets in the United States derived from crimes in Kenya,” a statement from ODPP read in part.

Ingonga was accompanied by his Ugandan counterpart, Jane Frances, during the meeting with the World Bank.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ingonga had attended a bilateral meeting on how to investigate and fight corruption.

The high-profile meeting also attended by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Deputy Director Abdi Mohamud, occured on the sidelines of the United Conference of the State Parties to the UN Conventions against Corruption, in Atlanta, USA.

EACC and ODPP announced a plan to go after looted cash a day after President Wiliam Ruto stated that his government had offered total support to independent offices.

“We have matured from a single-party State to a competitive, multiparty democracy and devolved system of governance with robust checks and balances under the Constitution,” Ruto stated during Jamhuri Day celebrations.

“To complete this framework of institutions designed to safeguard and promote constitutionalism and the rule of law, our constitutional commissions and independent offices have evolved to discharge their mandate in accordance with the Constitution in a most constructive manner in support of good governance.”

In February, the Treasury CS gave unfiltered access to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to secret bank accounts held by Kenyans in 106 foreign countries.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) Njuguna Ndung’u explained that the decision would facilitate KRA in its efforts to nab tax dodgers and beneficiaries of looted public resources.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Ruto Administration to Seize Looted Property Hidden in United States