Prophet David Owuor has been gifted a private jet by Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro State Deputy Rosenverg Reis.

Reports indicate that the jet was aimed at facilitating his gospel mission in Brazil as the State expressed gratitude for his dedication to spreading the gospel and the transformative power of Jesus.

“We have decided as a State to honour him with a high-end Lear Business Jet 45 from Bombardier Aerospace Manufacturers to facilitate his gospel mission,” stated Reis.

Jet 45 is a mid-size jet and a popular choice for private jet owners which can accommodate 9 passengers and has a range of 2,100 nautical miles.

Ranging between Ksh243 million to Ksh487 million features a sleek design, a luxurious interior, and exceptional performance capabilities.

Learjets can take off and land on short runways and come with baggage space making it great for both personal and professional trips.

It is a light jet with a maximum speed of 465 knots and is considered fuel efficient.

The Learjet 45 is known for its exceptional performance, with a maximum cruise speed of Mach 0.81 and a climb rate of 4,000 feet per minute.

Interior

The jet comes with swivel seats that can recline into work tables.

It has pressure relief ports, noise level reduction, and temperature control for a smoother journey.

With a cabin height of 4.9 ft and a width of 5.1 ft, it’s one of the most comfortable jets to travel in as it comes with a lot of space.

Learjet 45 is a top choice for style, function, advanced tech, and safety features.

Going forward, Reis invited Prophet Owuor for a mega gospel crusade same time next year in Brazil.

By LOISE LENSER

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

PHOTOS: Brazil Govt Gifts Prophet Owuor Ksh243 Million Luxury Jet