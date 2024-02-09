Police Trace Kangethe’s Phone Signal, accomplices pursued by Detectives

A team of specialised detectives formed to trail Kelvin Kang’ethe after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station have pinned signals of a mobile phone in his possession.

Preliminary reports placed the phone signals to Machakos County where it is believed the suspect found a hiding place after escaping from the police station where he was being detained pending extradition to the United States where he was supposed to face murder charges of his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu.

Police have since narrowed down the manhunt to Machakos and other adjacent areas within the city. They are also keen to extract phone call data to establish who he communicated with before escaping.

Detectives are also pursuing accomplices who are believed to have aided Kangethe in his quest to avoid facing murder charges in the US.

So far, it has been established that a man claiming to be Kang’ethe’s lawyer went to see him at the station and police allowed him to leave the cell and go outside to meet his alleged advocate.

Kang’ethe then mysteriously walked out of the police station and disappeared. This is said to have occurred at around 5 pm on Wednesday, February 7.

Following the shocking and shaming ordeal, senior police bosses quickly rushed to Muthaiga Police Station and held closed-door meetings with bosses at the station.

After the meeting, four police officers who were on duty were arrested together with the said advocate and are expected to help in re-arresting the suspect wanted in the US.

The incident has however left Kenya with egg on the face as the US Embassy had praised Kenyan detectives for arresting the suspect while partying at a Westlands nightclub.

Following his arrest in Nairobi, Kang’ethe was presented in court on a miscellaneous application where detectives were granted 30 days to detain him pending the conclusion of investigations.

The court while detaining him at Muthaiga police station noted that there was no objection to the application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on the seriousness of the offence.

Further, the DPP told the court that there are several applications to be made including that of extradition to the US where he is wanted on murder charges.

In the US he is accused of murdering his girlfriend and leaving her body at the airport basement.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

