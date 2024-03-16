The late Gabriel Kihiu died of natural causes, the medical examiner in Jacksonville Florida confirmed today. The autopsy report was marked natural death due to medical conditions. Kihiu was found dead in his apartment on January 31st where he had just moved into a few days before that.

Although it is hard to establish the date that he passed away, a neighbor stated that he had seen him about a week before that. Kihiu’s cell phone records indicated that the last activity was on January 24th.

The police and apartment manager reported that Gabriel was in the process of unpacking to settle in his new apartment in Jacksonville where he had immigrated from Iowa when he collapsed and never recovered.

In the report, it was noted that Gabriel had a medical history that ultimately led to his death. The examiner reported that there was no evidence of suicide, alcohol, drugs or anything else that would constitute foul play.

This information was relayed to representatives of Kenya’s One Voice Consortium living in Florida. A virtual meeting was held on Friday March 15, 2024 between Gabriel’s wife Scholastica Njoki Kaba, other family members, a representative of Kenyan Embassy in Washington DC, leaders of One Voice Consortium, Kenyans in Jacksonville (KIJA) and other friends.

After the meeting, the wife and family members decided that they will get together to determine the way forward. They expressed their appreciation to the Kenyan Embassy in Washington DC, Members of One Voice Consortium and the Kenyans in Jacksonville Florida for all the support.

Later, the medical examiner’s office promised to provide the family with all the support necessary after the family makes a decision. The Kenyan community and the embassy promised to provide the support within their power to facilitate the decision that the family comes with.

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter in Florida

Gabriel Kihiu: Kenyan Man Found Dead In Florida Died Of Natural Causes