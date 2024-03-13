Kenyan Man Found Dead in Florida, Help needed to locate his Family

Message circulating on social media indicate that the Sheriff in Jacksonville, Florida found a body in a bad shape that was later identified to be of a Kenyan by the name Gabriel Kihiu. According to the Police records, Kihiu was a resident of Iowa who could have moved to Florida or was just visiting.

Having no information on how to contact Kihiu’s relatives, the Police in Florida reached out to the Kenya embassy in Washington DC as an emergency to trace the next of kin.

The Embassy though Dr. Robert Chiuri of One Voice Consortium was able to reach out to one of the Kenyan Community leaders in Iowa who is now mobilizing the Kenyans there for help to trace Kihiu’s relatives. They have not been succesful yet but still trying.

Tragedy strikes in Jacksonville, FL

The mysterious death of Gabriel Kihiu, a Kenyan man, leaves many questions unanswered. Authorities are calling for the public’s assistance in tracing Kihiu’s family as they investigate the cause of this devastating loss.

Details surrounding Kihiu’s tragic death is still not known and the police are still working to uncover the mysteries that surround it. Holding onto the hope of finding his family, investigators are determined to bring closure and provide answers.

Information from friends of Kihiu in Iowa inficate that he had a brother living in Iowa who relocated back to Kenya few years ago. Anybody with information on how to reach the family of Kihiu can send an email to diasporamessenger@gmail.com or use the comment section below with details.

Any assistance to locate the relatives/next of kin will be greatly appreciated.

UPDATE INFORMATION

The family in Kenya have been notified. Gabriel Kihiu is from kiambu county ,Gatundu south ,kiganjo, kigongo village. His full names are Gabriel Kaba kihiu. He was uncle to Judy Thuo.

