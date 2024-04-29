Optiven Lead Diaspora Markets: Most Professional Real Estate Firm

In a remarkable streak of success, Optiven Limited has been acknowledged for our outstanding contribution to the real estate sector, clinching the fourth award in 2024. This latest accolade, awarded for ‘Diaspora Focused Real Estate Brand 2024,’ recognizes our excellence in catering to the needs of the diaspora community solidifying our position as the industry leader.

The inaugural award ceremony, held at Trademark Hotel filled with industry leaders, was a testament to our growing influence and reputation in the real estate market. Dr. Wachiuri, Chief Executive in a passionate acceptance speech, attributed the success to a customer-centric philosophy and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by the diaspora in owning property back home.



“Our mission is not just to be the best diaspora-focused real estate brand but to continually evolve and innovate, ensuring that we remain the preferred choice for diaspora investors seeking to make their mark in Kenya’s thriving property market,” he declared.



The Kenyan diaspora community is a significant economic driver, with remittances playing a crucial role in the country’s affordable housing agenda. Recognizing the immense potential of this market and tailoring our offerings with integration of sustainability development practices gives us an edge in the competitive industry. Additionally, having established a dedicated diaspora department understanding the unique needs and concerns of the different continents has significantly raised investment opportunities to attract Kenyans in the diaspora.

As we continue to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry, we remain committed to our vision of empowering individuals and communities through home ownership. This success paves the way for a future where Kenyans in the diaspora can play an even more significant role in the nation’s real estate landscape.



“Your confidence in us is both a privilege and responsibility and we will work to uphold our values of honesty, professionalism and innovation that have earned us this honour,” affirmed Associate Director Global Markets, Christine Kasaya.



Optiven Lead Diaspora Markets: Most Professional Real Estate Firm