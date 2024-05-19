spot_img
Sunday, May 19, 2024
KENYA AIRLIFT PROGRAM

Kenyan Graduate Overcomes Visa Denial, Achieve US Study Dream

Bob Mwiti
By Bob Mwiti
Byron Opande, a Kenyan graduate with a Master of Science in Operations Management from South Dakota State University, proudly shares his journey of overcoming obstacles to pursue his dream of studying in North America. Despite facing challenges, including a visa denial.

Reflecting on his time at South Dakota State, Byron expresses gratitude for the supportive environment that fostered his academic and personal growth.

Byron fondly recalls the warm reception he received from the Kenyan community upon his arrival. He says their unwavering support and guidance proved invaluable.

Byron stands on the brink of a new chapter in his life. Armed with knowledge, skills, and determination, he is eager to make his mark in the corporate America.

YouTube video

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

 

Bob Mwiti
Bob Mwiti is founder and the managing director of APPSTEC AMERICA LLC and Co-Founder of Kenya Airlift Program.

