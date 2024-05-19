Kenyan Graduate Overcomes Visa Denial, Achieve US Study Dream

Byron Opande, a Kenyan graduate with a Master of Science in Operations Management from South Dakota State University, proudly shares his journey of overcoming obstacles to pursue his dream of studying in North America. Despite facing challenges, including a visa denial.

Reflecting on his time at South Dakota State, Byron expresses gratitude for the supportive environment that fostered his academic and personal growth.

Byron fondly recalls the warm reception he received from the Kenyan community upon his arrival. He says their unwavering support and guidance proved invaluable.

Byron stands on the brink of a new chapter in his life. Armed with knowledge, skills, and determination, he is eager to make his mark in the corporate America.

