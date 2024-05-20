Photos: President Ruto Departs For USA, Uses Different Jet

President William on Sunday evening, May 19, departed for the United States of America for a three-day state visit.

As expected, the Head of State was to board the usual Harambee One presidential jet but it was not the case last evening.

Instead, President Ruto used a jet completely different from the presidential jet.

The plane lacked the Kenyan flag’s three stripes on a white background, a prominent symbol in the presidential jet.

It also lacked the “Republic of Kenya” logo and the nation’s coat of arms that are embedded on the Harambee One jet’s exterior.

The jet had a yellow and blue strip on a white background and the tail number ‘KAF 308’ which adorns the Harambee One was missing.

The latest development comes at a time when National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah advocated for procuring a new presidential jet.

The Kikuyu MP was speaking in Parliament in the backdrop of the KDF chopper crash late in April that claimed the live of the Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla.

“As we consider the next few years’ budgets, let us consider the modernization of our military equipment, including the aircrafts that are used not just in the military but also in the police, including the presidential jet,” he remarked.

Harambee One has served four presidents of Kenya since it was acquired from the Netherlands by former President Daniel Moi in 1995.

