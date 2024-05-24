History Made: Ruto Honored with Outstanding Leaders Award

President William Ruto has made history by becoming the second Kenyan president to receive the prestigious Outstanding Leaders Award during his recent visit to the United States.

The award, bestowed by the U.S.-Africa Business Center, was presented to President Ruto in the presence of US Vice President Kamala Harris during a gathering at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s, Africa Business Center, on Friday evening.

The award was handed to him by the President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, Susan Clark, who praised Ruto’s efforts in attracting investments to Kenya.

She stated, “In recognition of your work to really promote business-led solutions and your steadfast commitment to trade and investment initiatives, to grow Kenya’s economy.”

President Ruto becomes the fourth leader to receive this honour, following in the footsteps of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was awarded the same recognition in 2019 during his visit to the U.S under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Kenyatta’s visit notably initiated pivotal trade discussions between Kenya and the United States.

The U.S.-Africa Business Center’s Outstanding Leaders Award is a symbol of appreciation for exemplary regional, diplomatic, and economic leadership on the African continent.

In April, President Ruto was bestowed with Ghana’s highest honour, The Companion of the Order of the Star of the Volta. During a State banquet, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo lauded Ruto as an “example of a new generation of African leaders,” stressing his commitment to upholding accountability and due process for all citizens, regardless of their societal status.

President Akufo-Addo commended Ruto’s unwavering dedication to the rule of law, citing Kenya under his leadership as a beacon of governance excellence.

Similarly, Guinea-Bissau recognized President Ruto’s outstanding leadership by awarding him the country’s highest medal, the ‘Medalha Amílcar Cabral’. This prestigious honor, named after the renowned West African leader, is bestowed upon individuals who demonstrate exceptional bravery and leadership in their respective fields.

President Ruto’s string of international awards comes as he continues to position himself and Kenya to make contributions to economic engagement, empowerment, and governance in global affairs.

BY SAMUEL MWANAWANJUGUNA

Read the original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

