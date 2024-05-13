PHOTOS: Kalonzo’s Son Colourful Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kelvin Muasya on Saturday May 11 tied the knot with his lover Sharon Nthonki at an exquisite traditional wedding in Maanzoni, Machakos County. The colorful wedding was graced by high profile political figures including Azimio leader Raila Odinga, former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, National Assembly Minority leader Opiypo Wandayi and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

The event was also attended by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo juniour and other Wiper party elected leaders from the National Assembly and the Senate.

Kevin wore an emerald green African outfit, while his lover Sharon wore a royal purple flowered outfit to match. The groomsmen donned brown attires while the bridesmaids wore brown sequin dresses.

Sharon serves as a County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Innovation in the Machakos County government.

In a statement after the exquisite wedding, Kalonzo wished his son and daughter in law to have a strong union.

“Today, my son Muasya married his ‘rib’ and God’s appointed helper, Nthoki. Thank you for allowing us to partake in your wonderful day and may your love grow stronger with every passing year,” said Kalonzo.

The former vice president also thanked the leaders who attended the invite only event in Machakos.

“Asante sana Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Party Leader Rt Hon RailaOdinga for joining us and sharing a beautiful message. Thank you DAP Kenya PL Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee Party SG Hon Kioni for making the time to share this special day with my family. To our family and friends, your presence was invaluable,” Kalonzo added.

Raila in a message to Kelvin and Sharon wished them a happy journey as they start their marriage.

“A happy afternoon in Machakos County at the traditional wedding of Hon. Sharon Nthoki and Kelvin Muasya son to my brother Kalonzo Musyoka in Maanzoni. Congrats to the couple; may bliss accompany them in this journey together,” Raila stated.

