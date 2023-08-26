Colourful Ceremony: Wetang’ula’s Son Weds in A Traditional Wedding

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Colourful Ceremony: Wetang'ula's Son Weds in A Traditional WeddingSpeaker Moses Wetang’ula son Alvin Wetang’ula wedded his lover in a colourful ceremony in Bungoma on Saturday, August 26.

Alvin officiated his union with Naisula Leteipan in the company of family and friends.

The event was graced by known political figures and lawmakers.

Along the leaders in attendance were Sirisia MP John Waluke, Kabuchai’s Majimbo Kalasinga and Didmus Barasa of Kimilili.

In a beautiful piece, the National Assembly Speaker hailed his son for taking the initiative of starting his own family.

“As I stand here watching you embark on this incredible journey of love and partnership, my heart swells with pride and joy.

Today, you are not just gaining a life partner, but a lifelong companion who will share in your dreams, challenges, and triumphs.

I remember the first time I held you in my arms, and now, seeing you take this step towards building your own family fills me with a mix of emotions – nostalgia for the little boy you were, and excitement for the amazing man you’ve become.

Your choice in Naisula Leteipan reflects your wisdom and the depth of your character,” said Wetang’ula.

