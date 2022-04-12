Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kevin Muasya has joined the race to be Kitui Governor in the August 9, polls. The scion will be making his debut in politics with interest in the county’s top job.

Reliable media reports indicate that Muasya is seeking to oust the incumbent Governor Charity Ngilu on a Wiper party ticket.

Others eyeing the Wiper ticket are former Kenyan ambassador to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo and former governor Julius Malombe.

Kiema had fronted Muasya as his preferred running mate for the seat.

The hotly contested race has also attracted former Senator David Musila and ex-Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke.

Ngilu is seeking to retain his seat on a NARC ticket which is under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Muasya entry complicates Wiper’s decision in picking the right candidate for the race.

Leaders in the area have been holding several meetings in a bid to have a formidable team that will enable the Wiper party to win the seat.

Kalonzo has been urging the Ukambani region to vote Wiper leaders even as he seeks to boost his chances in Parliament.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kalonzo’s Son Kevin Muasya Joins Kitui Governor Race in Bid to Replace Ngilu