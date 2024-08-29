Empowering Scholars: How Bob Mwiti Built a Pathway to the US

In a riveting interview with Eve Nyaga of KOM, Bob Mwiti, the founder of the International Scholars Program, shared his incredible journey from Kenya to the United States, where he has lived for the past 15 years.

Bob, who originally went to the US as a student, reflected on his path from a humble beginning as a bank teller in Kenya to becoming a successful systems analyst in the US and ultimately founding the life-changing International Scholars Program.

Bob’s story began in 2009 when he was working as a teller at a local bank in Kenya. Despite his job, Bob sought greater opportunities and set his sights on the United States. However, his journey was far from easy. He faced four visa denials, a daunting experience that would have deterred many, but Bob persevered.

Once in the US, Bob quickly adapted to his new environment, landing a job as a systems analyst. His success in the tech industry marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

But Bob’s ambitions didn’t stop there. In 2019, he launched the Kenya Airlift Program, which is rebranded into International Scholars Program (ISP). The ISP has become a beacon of hope for many Kenyan students, offering them the chance to study in the US, regardless of their financial background.

During the interview, Bob revealed that growing up, he never dreamed of going to the US. His journey was one of unexpected turns and opportunities that led him to where he is today. Despite his initial lack of interest in leaving Kenya, Bob now runs a program that helps others achieve what he once never imagined for himself.

