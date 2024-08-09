Kenya Sends 350 Workers to United Kingdom Amid Violent Riots

Kenya is pushing forward with its international labour initiatives by sending 350 seasonal workers to the United Kingdom, despite the recent wave of violent protests that have rocked the former colonial power.

This deployment is part of the Mkulima Majuu programme, which has been lauded as a major success by government officials.

The State Department of Diaspora confirmed that the workers, selected through the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, are set to embark on their six-month stint in the UK this August.

Their travel has been fully financed by the government, demonstrating Kenya’s commitment to alleviating domestic unemployment and providing opportunities for its youth abroad.

- Advertisement -

This latest group of workers will arrive in the UK just as the country enters its crucial harvest season. The harvest period, spanning from late July to October, is a vital time for UK agriculture, with crops such as wheat, barley, potatoes, and carrots being gathered from the fields.

The Kenyan workers are expected to provide much-needed labour support during this busy period.

- Advertisement -

During a send-off ceremony held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on August 9, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, expressed her satisfaction with the progress of the Mkulima Majuu programme.

“This initiative has transformed lives since its inception last year. From a humble beginning with three TVET institutions, we now have 13 institutions on board, and over 1,500 youths have benefitted,” Njogu stated.

Njogu also highlighted the programme’s potential for expansion, saying, “We anticipate further growth and are exploring opportunities in other global markets, including Canada and Australia, where our agricultural workers can thrive.”

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, echoed these sentiments, unveiling ambitious plans to dramatically increase the number of young Kenyans employed abroad. “We are currently dispatching 2,000 workers each week. My goal is to raise this number to 10,000 per week, which would mean 40,000 workers per month, translating to 1,000 workers per county each week,” Mutua declared.

This strategy aligns with President William Ruto’s vision of exporting 5,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers weekly, a plan that the government believes will significantly reduce unemployment and boost remittances.

The Mkulima Majuu programme is not merely a means of exporting labour; it also aims to enhance Kenya’s agricultural expertise. Upon returning to Kenya, the workers are expected to apply their newly acquired skills to local ventures, thereby contributing to the country’s agricultural development.

Applications for the programme are processed through HOPS Labour Solutions Limited, in collaboration with the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

This initiative follows the government’s successful deployment of 76 nurses to the UK last year under the Government-to-Government Bilateral Labour Agreement.

The Labour Ministry has been active in expanding Kenya’s labour export footprint, with former Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore revealing earlier this year that 500 Kenyan workers had been sent to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Germany, and the UAE.

Kenya Sends 350 Workers to United Kingdom Amid Violent Riots