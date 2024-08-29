Rise to Fame: The Inspiring History of Zabron Singers

The gospel music community is mourning the loss of Marco Joseph, a key member of the renowned Tanzanian gospel group, Zabron Singers.

What happened to Marco Joseph of Zabron Singers?

Marco passed away on August 21, 2024, while receiving treatment for a heart condition at Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania.

His death has left a void in the hearts of many, but the legacy of Zabron Singers continues to inspire and uplift.

His family members including Victoria and Japheth have mourned him, citing that it’s hard to belive that he’s no more.

Rise to fame: The history of Zabron singers

Zabron Singers is a Tanzanian gospel group that gained fame with their hit song ‘Mkono Wa Bwana’.

Although the song was released years earlier, it took the internet by storm in November 2020, and has amassed over 50 million views on YouTube.

However, the group has been making music for much longer, with their roots deeply embedded in family and faith.

The group was formed by two families, primarily consisting of the children of Joseph and Monica, who were siblings. Initially, the group began by singing together at home.

Their talent was evident, and they received encouragement to pursue music more seriously.

The inspiration for the group’s name came from Zabron, a significant figure in their family who was a composer and active member of the Zengelema SDA Choir.

Zabron’s influence on the group was profound, as he had instilled a love for music and worship in them from a young age.

The official formation & growth of Zabron Singers

The official formation of Zabron Singers took place in 2006 when Emmanuel, a young member of the family, took the initiative to organise the group.

At that time, Emmanuel was just a student in Form 2, but his passion for music and leadership helped lay the foundation for what would become a successful gospel group.

The group began performing officially in 2012 with their first album, “Nawakumbuka,” which featured twelve songs. Their second album, “Mkono Wa Bwana,” was released in 2015 following the success of their debut album.

The third album came out in 2008 with nine songs, further establishing their presence in the gospel music scene.

Key members of Zabron Singers & their contributions

Zabron Singers is believed to have more than 15 members, but the core faces of the group include five individuals who are siblings and a sister-in-law.

1. Japheth Zabron

Japheth serves as the group’s teacher and songwriter. He also manages his own business and has a solo YouTube channel where he shares his music.

Japheth married Lulu Franley in 2023, and his contributions to the group extend beyond just music; he is a guiding force in their spiritual journey.

2. Victoria Zabron

Victoria is the spiritual leader of the group and sings the first, second, and third voices in their songs.

She is the lead soloist in most of their tracks and has a few solo songs to her name. Victoria is married and often shares glimpses of her family life on social media.

3. Restuta

Restuta, who married into the family, serves as the assistant secretary of the group.

Her integration into Zabron Singers brought a fresh perspective and added to the group’s dynamic.

4. Marco Joseph

Marco, the late chairman of the group, played a vital role in guiding Zabron Singers.

He had four songs on his personal YouTube page and contributed several others to the group’s official channel. Marco was married and left behind three children.

5. Jamila Dotto

Jamila joined Zabron Singers at the age of 17, and the group played a significant role in shaping her life and career.

Although she eventually stepped back to pursue her solo career, her time with the group was formative. Jamila has since released several songs, including the popular ‘Fungua Njia’. She is a mother of one.

Other members of the group include Semroza Godfrey, Mark Bukuru, Grace Madata, and Joyce Zabron, all of whom contribute to the group’s harmonious sound.

Challenges that Zabron Singers faced in their music journey

Zabron Singers, like any group, has faced its share of challenges. One of the primary difficulties was balancing family ties with professional obligations within the choir.

As Japheth mentioned, it took time to establish a clear separation between family and work, especially with younger siblings taking on leadership roles over older family members.

Another challenge was the pressure to follow up their hit song with another success. The group also faced financial hurdles, as music production and promotion require significant investment.

Additionally, the group encountered health challenges among its members. For instance, one of their soloists experienced complications after childbirth, which led to a head injury that required treatment in India.

Although she underwent surgery, her singing abilities were affected, and the group has been working to support her recovery.

Maintaining unity & sharing finances

Despite these challenges, Zabron Singers have managed to maintain unity and peace within the group.

As a family-based group, they approach disagreements differently than they would with non-family members.

They follow a structured system for decision-making and sharing financial gains. When income is generated, it is divided equally among the members.

However, their primary focus remains on investing in the group’s growth, producing high-quality videos and audio recordings.

When they first started, making money was never the goal; instead, they were driven by a desire to worship and share their faith through music.

Zabron Singer’s perform for President Ruto

The success of ‘Mkono Wa Bwana’ not only brought Zabron Singers fame but also opened doors for them to perform at significant events.

One such event was the inauguration ceremony of President William Ruto of Kenya in September 2022.

The group was invited to perform ‘Mkono Wa Bwana’, a song that had been used during the president’s campaign.

