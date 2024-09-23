From hopelessness to strength: Story of ex-Saudi Arabia househelp

Ann Macharia, a social media influencer famously known as Gianna Fortune is a lady who has travelled miles in the journey of life. The 42 year old Kenyan lady shares inspiring story, faced with challenges but with a good ending.

Gianna was born and raised in Kapsabet in Nandi County, until the year 1992 when the tribal clashes forced her family to relocate to Dundori, Nakuru County where she spend most of her childhood life.

Love and Marriage

In pursuit of her college studies, Gianna found herself in Eldoret where she met a prince charming; a man she thought was the love of her life.

Their love blossomed and in the year 2005, they were blessed with a bouncy baby. The young family settled in Busia County where the family expanded further, after three more kids were added to their union.

In an exclusive interview with The Kenyan Diaspora Media, Gianna reveals that cracks in her marriage started to appear after the family of her husband disapproved of her, insisting that their son should marry a woman from his own tribe.

“I loved my husband and really wanted my marriage to work. I wanted to prove them wrong about the stereotype they had about Kikuyu women. I fought for that marriage but it did not work until my husband got another wife and took my children away, leaving me with a toddler.” she narrated.

Depression and Moving to Saudi Arabia

She revealed that being separated from her kids made her fall into depression and giving up in life.

In the year 2019, Gianna met a friend who told her about an agency that was recruiting women for work in Saudi Arabia. In the back of her mind, Gianna contacted the agency with full knowledge that her chance to work in the gulf country will serve her intention to end her life.

“I had heard a lot of bad stories about women going to Saudi Arabia and coming back in caskets, but that is what pushed me even more to want and go there. I wanted to go and die there since I had lost everything. I know people usually move out of the country to change their lives but for me, I wanted to go and die there since I could not kill myself.” She told The Kenyan Diaspora Media.

Without paying a single cent, the agency helped Gianna commence her travel plans, training, and visa application in the year 2019.

Corona and Change of Plan

She revealed that before embarking on her journey, Corona virus outbreak popped into the scene, warranting the year 2020 total lockdown. At that time, she decided to live with one of her sisters in Kahawa in Nairobi, utilizing her time in doing menial jobs until the 2021 when she left the country, but this time, with a different intention.

“While Covid was happening, a lot was also happening to my kids. Their grandmother called me, asking me to go and pick them since they were not being taken good care of. I took them to my mother, and from there, I was assured that I had to go to Saudi Arabia and work so hard for them. I was now determined to ensure that they have a good life, and that is when my intention of going to die in Saudi changed.” She said.

Gianna has been working in the Gulf country for the last three years, and has been able to achieve so much including taking her children to school, constructing a house for her mother, and buying pieces of land among other properties.

Life in Saudi Arabia and Influencing for Talkcoms Ltd

Gianna said that she has achieved all these by being financially disciplined, and by also having worked as social media influencer for a telecommunication Company, Talkcoms Limited, owned by a Kenyan in the UK, Dominic Chumo.

“My life in Saudi Arabia changed for good. I did not have any major challenges, except the language barrier and adjusting to their system was a bit challenging. It took me five months to learn Arabic.” she said.

“Another challenge was communicating with my mother, who did not have a smartphone. Calling costs from Saudi Arabia to Kenya were so high, forcing me to carry out a research on how to find a cheaper alternative to call home. In that process, I learnt of Talkcoms calling app. I called home for ten minutes free of charge. I was so happy and excited. I made a video about Talkcoms calling app, telling my fellow friends working in Saudi Arabia about my new discovery, opening a door for me to sign contract with Talkcoms company where I now work as their social media influencer.” Anna beamingly reveals.

Gianna is also influencing for a land selling company in Kenya and a Sacco.

Educating Kenyan Girls in Saudi Arabia

A part from influencing for companies, she uses her social media, especially TikTok to educate Kenyan girls in Saudia Arabia about their right, how to live with an Arab family and asking them to speak up for themselves.

“For you to survive in an Arab family you have to be confident, love yourself and speak up for yourself. If you let them abuse you, you will have it rough there, but if you stand on what you belief in, they will respect you. Those people fear the law, learn about their law and let them know that you know what your contract states and what the law states. This is what I usually tell the girls in Saudi Arabia.” She added.

She is now planning to move to a different continent in search of better opportunities.

By LC Faith

