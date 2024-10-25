Ann Githinji: From Isolation to Empowering Kenyan Diaspora in UK

Ann Githinji’s journey from Kenya to the UK began in February 2019, when she made the life-changing decision to leave her home country in pursuit of better opportunities for her daughter.

At 7 years old, Ann’s daughter was her primary motivation to uproot her life, knowing that the UK would offer a promising education and future. But what started as a hopeful leap into new beginnings also came with unexpected challenges.

“I came for a better life knowing I would provide my daughter with a good education,” she reflects.

Initially, Ann found herself in unfamiliar territory, not just geographically but also in terms of career. Back in Kenya, she had worked in the corporate world, dealing with data mapping.

However, the transition was not without its challenges, particularly as she navigated the unfamiliar terrain of a new country. Today, Ann is a teaching assistant, a role she compares to a nurse working alongside a doctor.

“The teacher delivers the lesson, but the assistant is there to offer additional support, both to students and parents,” she explains.

“You’re part of the team,” she says, adding that the transition was not easy.

Life in the UK was different. While Kenya offered a strong family support system, here she faced new difficulties. She quickly realised that juggling work and family in this new environment was more complicated than she had imagined. Childcare was expensive, and adjusting to local rules, such as strict regulations about not leaving children unsupervised, added layers of stress.

More than anything, it was the sense of isolation that weighed heavily on her.

“In the diaspora, you deal with a lot of loneliness, depression, and mental exhaustion,” Ann shares.

The emotional toll of starting from scratch, trying to adapt to a new way of life, often left her feeling overwhelmed.

Building a community from scratch

But from these challenges, a sense of purpose began to emerge. Rather than simply focusing on her struggles, Ann turned her attention outward, beginning to volunteer in her community.

Realizing how difficult it was to adjust, Ann turned to volunteering. Her efforts went beyond just creating spaces for fellow Kenyans, as she reached out to help people from diverse backgrounds facing similar difficulties.

“I knew what support can do for someone. When you find people from similar backgrounds, they understand you better.”

In 2021, two years after landing the UK, this understanding led her to create a community for Kenyans in Northern Ireland, where she had settled.

“When I first started, we were just 10 people. Now, we have a big, vibrant Kenyan community here.”

Ann’s work in Northern Ireland was not just about creating a social space—it was about addressing the deep-seated loneliness and isolation that many in the diaspora face.

“Loneliness is tough. It can break you,” she admits.

“When you come together, share knowledge, and offer advice, it changes things. Knowledge is power here, it is like currency.”

Her passion for empowerment shines through her work.

“I believe if everyone is given the opportunity, everyone can thrive,” she says.

From helping newcomers adjust to life in the UK to providing crucial information about immigration matters, Ann’s efforts have touched countless lives.

“There will always be someone who knows more about a specific issue. For example, if it’s an immigration case, I make calls. If I don’t have the information, I know someone who does.”

“When I started volunteering, someone asked how I knew more Kenyans would come to Northern Ireland,” she recalls.

“When you have a vision, you don’t always see the path clearly, but you keep going.”

What began with just 10 Kenyan families has now grown into a vibrant, supportive community. Yet, as fulfilling as her work has been, it has also come with its own set of challenges.

“Even within the Kenyan community, tribalism can be an issue,” Ann says.

“One of my goals has been to break those barriers. We’re all Kenyans, and once you’re in the diaspora, those divisions should stay behind.”

Advancing diversity and inclusion

Ann’s advocacy for diversity and inclusion has led to her nomination for an award in this field.

“The nomination means a lot to me. It shows that someone has seen the work I’m doing, and that work speaks for itself. It builds trust and credibility.”

However, she is quick to note that working in this space is not easy.

“Even though we are all Kenyans in the diaspora, issues like tribalism still surface. My work is about closing those barriers and creating a space where inclusion thrives.”

One of Ann’s proudest moments was participating in the Miss/Mrs Kenya UK pageant back in 2021. It is intersting to note that it is this particular pageant that stamped the idea that her vision to build a kenyan community Nothern Ireland needed to be implemented.

“I represented Kenya in the beauty pageant, which was inclusive, even for married women with children. That experience showed me the importance of representation, and it inspired me to build a community where others could feel the same sense of belonging.”

Challenges and triumphs

As with any kind of community work, Ann has faced her share of challenges.

“When people don’t understand your vision, there will be conflict. You need patience and emotional resilience. There are days when I feel exhausted from dealing with people’s emotions, but I’m grateful for a team that understands my vision.”

Ann acknowledges that community work is tough, but she finds inspiration in stories like that of Mother Teresa.

“One small thing may seem insignificant, but to someone else, it’s life-saving. I believe we are all in this world for a purpose, and I’m here to make a difference in whatever way I can.”

She recalls a time when she could not directly help someone in need.

“There was a student in England struggling with visa issues because they were short on fees. I couldn’t fix the problem, but I signposted it to other community leaders who could help.”

For Ann, this was a reminder that no one can do it all, but together, we can make a significant impact.

Future plans

Looking forward, Ann’s vision is to create an inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of background, can thrive.

“Diversity and inclusion give people a voice. We need to engage with others, not shy away from conversations or events.”

She is determined to push for change, knowing that there is still a lot of work to be done.

For those looking to advocate for diversity and inclusion, “You need resilience. There will always be misconceptions, especially when people don’t understand what you do. Some may ask why you volunteer for unpaid work, but for me, it’s about the future generations. Our children in the diaspora need to know where they come from.”

By Maria Njoroge

