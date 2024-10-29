From Githurai to UK: The Story of Mark Dominic Mwaniki Kamara

Mark Dominic Mwaniki Kamara, better known as “Yellow Yellow” on his social platforms, has always embraced his uniqueness. Growing up, he often felt that his light skin made him a target rather than a gift. In his hometown of Githurai 45 and the small village of Thongoma in Nyeri County, he was teased and mocked, but instead of retreating, he found strength in it. That light became his brand. It is a part of what makes him “Loud and Proud” today.

What started as a childhood nickname due to his lighter skin tone evolved into a powerful brand that now resonates across continents. Growing up in Githurai and spending weekends in Nyeri County’s Thongoma village, Mark was raised to appreciate hard work and humility.

But he was never one to walk the conventional path. Rather than settling for the predictable routes many in his community pursued, he followed his passion for hospitality and food by enrolling at NIBS Technical College for a diploma in Catering and Accommodation Services. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered opportunities in the hospitality industry, prompting him to make the life-changing decision to move to the UK.

The job search journey

Mark’s journey to the UK was no easy feat.

“I went through Brighter Monday daily,” he recalls with a laugh, highlighting how he poured hours into finding the right opportunities.

For months, he balanced his work and scoured Brighter Monday’s job listings, where he hoped to find a position that would propel him towards his goals. His journey was one of perseverance, applying to countless healthcare roles to improve his chances of relocating.

“I was determined to move, and with Brighter Monday, it felt like I had access to everything I needed,” he explains. ”

“Many people ask me how I made it out. I must say, however, that it took a lot of guidance because I already had someone steering me in the right direction.”

He gathered every document meticulously, sat for and passed his IELTS exams, and even took healthcare training courses to broaden his options.

“That platform gave me a glimpse of what I could achieve if I just pushed harder. I’d have given up if it wasn’t for how it kept opening doors,” he admits.

Finally, in 2022, he was granted the opportunity he had long dreamed of with a Certificate of Sponsorship for a job in the UK as a mental health nurse. The adjustment was not simple. Mark found himself navigating a new culture, a new healthcare system and an entirely new life. But he took on every challenge with a mindset he describes as “always learning, always adapting.”

A rise of “Yellow Yellow”

While his day job pays the bills, Yellow Yellow comes alive at night. As soon as his shifts end, Mark steps into the world he truly loves. A world of music, hype, and live entertainment.

Friends who saw his knack for memorizing lyrics pushed him onto open mics, where he quickly found his footing. He started as an MC nearly eight years ago, navigating Kenya’s music scene while building his skills and growing his following. His effortless charisma made him a natural fit for the mic and soon enough, he had a following that believed in his potential as much as he did.

In a world where DJs are often stereotyped, Mark worked to break the mold, proving that being a DJ was not about partying or irresponsibility, it was a serious and disciplined profession.

“A DJ set is my office, and I treat it as such. I need to be alert, sharp and on point every single time,” he explains.

Though his family was initially wary of the DJ scene, they could not deny the respect and income his talent brought. And for Mark, DJing is not just about the music. It is about creating an experience for every person in the room, bringing people together through sound and rhythm.

“I don’t just DJ, I create an experience,” he says.

“My job is to read the room and connect the people no matter their race ,status and country through music.”

“Being a DJ isn’t about partying for me, it is my craft. I call it my ‘night office’ because it requires focus, energy and precision,” he explains.

In the UK, his talent quickly got noticed within the Kenyan diaspora. Events like Kenya and friends in the Park and Kenyans in Reading were where he shone the brightest.

Building “Loud and Proud”

Mark’s UK journey also marked the start of a personal brand he calls “Loud and Proud.” Known as the “Ladies’ Choice, Loud and Proud, Tall and Brown,” he crafted a persona that reflects his pride in his heritage and his journey. Beyond the DJ booth, he has ventured into creating merchandise like hoodies and T-shirts that embody his brand’s spirit.

“I want ‘Loud and Proud’ to mean something. I want it to to stand for resilience, pride and ambition,” he says.

His brand is more than just a tagline and he intends to make it a legacy . Mark has big plans for Loud and Proud, from hosting his own shows to mentoring upcoming DJs.

“I envision creating an academy of sorts, where new DJs can learn the ropes, understand the business, and go on to make a name for themselves. That’s how I want to give back.”

Resilience, cultural connection

For Mark, the journey hasn’t been without its sacrifices.

“I miss home. I long to get in touch with the people, the food, the spirit of Kenya. Nothing compares to eating mutura on the street with friends or the vibe of a Kenyan event,” he shares with nostalgia.

Despite the distance, he stays connected to his roots through his music.

“When I am behind the decks, I am not just playing music. I’m sharing a piece of Kenya with everyone in the room,” he adds.

In the UK, he’s embraced the multicultural environment, incorporating diverse tastes into his sets. His adaptability has not only kept him in demand but also enhanced his skills, creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences across different backgrounds.

Mark continues to balance his role as a mental health nurse and his career as a DJ, determined to make both roles work in harmony.

“The nursing job pays the bills, but music? That’s my heart and soul,” he says with conviction.

He hopes that one day, his passion will be the only job he needs, but until then, he’ll keep growing Loud and Proud while staying true to his Kenyan roots.

Looking forward

Today, Yellow Yellow’s journey is far from over. He is a reminder that with determination, you can transform your life no matter where you start.

“Sometimes, you have to push past what everyone thinks and find a way to make your dreams real,” he says.

And as he continues to break boundaries and elevate his brand, Yellow Yellow is on a mission to leave a lasting mark on the global entertainment scene. For him, this is only the beginning and his story is proof that resilience, passion, and a touch of boldness can indeed carry you anywhere in the world.

By Maria Njoroge

