Namwamba Appointed President of Africa-China Legal Alliance

Former Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Sunday landed a new job months after President William Ruto dismissed him from his Cabinet alongside other Cabinet secretaries in July this year.

In a statement, Namwamba announced that he was appointed the President of the Africa-China Legal Alliance which will see him work within the legal frameworks, and dispute resolution, among other bilateral issues between Africa and China.

The former CS shared the news of his latest opportunity on his social media, stating that it was an honour for him to land such an opportunity.

He also added that he will be traveling to China to formalise the historic partnership that will see his law firm work closely with another Chinese legal firm, Jingsh Law.

- Advertisement -

‘’Honoured to accept the position of President of the Africa-China Legal Alliance, inspired by the ground-breaking joint work of Ababu Namwamba Attorneys-at-Law and Chinese Jingsh Law Firm.

Traveling to China shortly to formalize this historic partnership. Justice is a universal language, and the globe is the pinnacle stage for its grandest manifestation. World, our oyster,’’ Namwamba shared.

- Advertisement -

Namwamba, however, did not share the specific details of his new position as the President of the Africa-China Legal Alliance, a role that is expected to see him work closely with other legal minds across the two countries.

Namwamba served as a Cabinet Secretary for Sports in the regime of current President William Ruto before the anti-government protests by Gen Z piled pressure on the Head of State to dismiss his Cabinet.

However, following the inclusion of members of the opposition in the new Cabinet, Namwamba was among the CSs that were left out. His Ministry was taken over by Kipchumba Murkomen.

He also previously served as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under President Uhuru Kenyatta between 2018 and 2022.

Namwamba also served as a Member of Parliament representing the Budalangi community in the 10th and 11th Parliaments, where he also served as the chair of the powerful Public Accounts Committee(PAC)

The lawyer was also instrumental in ensuring that the Football International Federation(FIFA) lifted a ban imposed on Kenya barring it from participating in FIFA’s football activities following leadership wrangles within the Football Federation of Kenya(FKF).

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke

Namwamba Appointed President of Africa-China Legal Alliance

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

