Succeed in All Things: Unleashing the Power of God’s Grace

THE WORD: “God is able to make all grace abound toward you; so that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work.” 2 Corinthians 9:8

THE POINT: God wants the best for you! He wants you to succeed in all things. The NIV translation of 2 Corinthians 9:8 says that “God is able to bless you abundantly.” He has blessed you and He will continue to bless you . . . abundantly!

- Advertisement -

God has done everything necessary to enable you to succeed. He has blessed you with everything you need. His grace is sufficient to empower you in every situation. In fact, His grace is more than enough for even the most daunting of tasks.

Grace is the sum total of all God’s resources and that includes His power and His provisions. This grace is embodied in the person of Jesus Christ. Furthermore, God has made all of His resources available to you in Christ. Therefore, God will enable you to abound in accomplishing every good work.

THE APPLICATION: Do you want to do good works and abound in all things? Those are noble aspirations. However, it is one thing to want to do the right thing, but it’s quite another to be able to do it. All of your prior failed attempts should make that rather obvious. The truth is that all of your human strengths and abilities are totally insufficient and inadequate.

- Advertisement -

But that’s not a problem, at least not for Almighty God. God is most able; He can certainly enable you. Yes, God can and more importantly, God will! He will take care of everything you need. As God makes His grace abound toward you, you will be able to abound unto every good work. No wonder the Apostle Paul said that he could do all things through Christ. Paul’s sufficiency was of God and the sky was the limit!

The good news is if you’re in Christ, then the same thing is true for you. God has made you both adequate and sufficient because of your union with Christ. The all-sufficient One—Jesus Christ—resides in you. Therefore, you can do all things through Christ! Notice how this is described in 2 Corinthians 9:8. It says “all grace,” “all sufficiency,” “all things,” and “every good work.” Furthermore, it says you will “always” have all of this. Now that’s all–inclusive!

THE PRAYER: “Dear God, my abilities are so limited, but your grace is limitless. You are able to make all grace abound toward me. The all-sufficient One abides in me through my union with Christ. Therefore, Your life in me will enable me to abound unto every good work. I thank You, Lord, for Your all sufficient grace!”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

Succeed in All Things: Unleashing the Power of God’s Grace