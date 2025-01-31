Elon Musk Supports Uhuru’s Advice on Trump’s Aid Withdrawal

In a surprising turn of events, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has publicly supported former President Uhuru Kenyatta recent criticism of African governments’ reliance on US foreign aid.

Musk, known for his bold statements and futuristic visions responded through his X space to a video shared globally where Uhuru Kenyatta had called on African leaders to use their resources and build their capacity. His response was “Good for him” in agreement with Uhuru’s advice to the leaders.

This unexpected support from one of the world’s most influential tech entrepreneurs has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Musk’s tweet comes shortly after Kenyatta’s support on the current aid freeze by Trump, highlighting African leaders should use their resources and build their capacity since US did not owe them anything.

“I saw some people the other day crying that Trump has removed funding; that he is not giving us any more money. Why are you crying, it is not your government, not your country. He has no reason to give you anything,” Uhuru said.

“This is a wake-up call for you to say, ‘What are we going to do to help ourselves?’ instead of crying. Nobody is going to continue holding out a hand to give you. It is time for us to use our resources for the right things. We are the ones using them for the wrong things.”

Musk’s praise comes at a time when many African leaders are grappling with the issue of foreign aid dependency.

With his tweet gaining traction on social media, Musk’s endorsement of President Kenyatta’s stance is likely to spark further discussions on the topic of foreign aid and its impact on African nations.

Uhuru’s message has resonated with many who believe that it is time for African governments to focus on developing innovative solutions and harnessing their own resources, rather than relying on foreign assistance.

With his immense global following, Musk’s endorsement is sure to attract attention and bring the spotlight to the issue.

As discussions around aid dependency continue to evolve, the impact of influential voices like Musk’s cannot be underestimated in shaping the future of Africa’s economic development.

With his visionary leadership and groundbreaking technological advancements, Musk has become renowned for challenging the status quo and promoting sustainable development.

By lending his influential voice to the conversation, Elon Musk is contributing to a larger dialogue on the transformation and empowerment of the African continent.

