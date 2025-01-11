NEW LIFE – NEW WALK: Die to Your Old Life and Gain a New Life

THE WORD: “Do you not know that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into His death? Therefore we are buried with Him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.” Romans 6:3-4

THE POINT: What is so significant about becoming a Christian? The significance is found in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ? But what does that have to do with you? Well, what happened to Christ actually happened to you.

Christ took your place; He died as you and you arose with Him. You were crucified with Christ and you have been raised with Christ. You were raised to walk in newness of life.

Therefore, when you become a Christian, you die to your old life and gain a new life—the Christ Life. This magnificent change is a result of being baptized into Christ.

What does it mean to be baptized into Christ. Being baptized into Christ means to be placed into Christ.

This is a work of God’s Spirit, which occurs when you receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.

At that moment you are born again of the Holy Spirit, and are placed into a vital union with Christ by a spiritual baptism. The Spirit of Christ enters into your spirit and you are made one spirit with the Lord.

You are now inseparably joined to the Lord in a spiritual union. Having been baptized into union with Christ, you are now one with Christ in His death, burial and resurrection.

Therefore, what happened to Christ has also happened to you. You died with Christ, you were buried with Christ, and you have been raised with Christ. So what? So . . . your old life is ended: dead, buried, gone.

That’s not you anymore! So what? So . . . you have new life in Christ. Christ is now your life! So what? So . . . you are now a Christian—a Christ person, because you now contain the very life of Christ. That’s the new you! But so what? So . . . you should be walking in this new life!

THE APPLICATION: How’s your walk? It’s one thing to have new life, but it’s quite another to walk in it.

Walking is a reference to your manner of life: your character, your conduct, and your performance. Walking in newness of life is about the way you live, what you say and what you do.

This new life is the life of Christ Himself. Only the Spirit of Christ can enable you to walk in newness of life.

How is this possible? Jesus Christ is the resurrection and the life. Therefore, the resurrection life of God was in the person of Jesus Christ. Christ was raised from the dead by the power of God.

Christ died as the man of sin, but He arose as the God of all mankind! The very same power that raised Jesus Christ from the dead is now resident in you. His Spirit is in you to empower you in your new life.

This new life is a walk of faith, which necessitates you walking by faith and not by sight. Therefore, you must trust the Holy Spirit to enable, equip, and direct your every move. He alone can empower you for this walk.

As you walk by faith, you will be walking in the Spirit. The Holy Spirit will enable you every step of the way! Walking in this new life is an entirely new way of walking. So, step out by faith and start walking . . . in the Spirit.

THE PRAYER: “Dear Lord Jesus, because of Your death, burial and resurrection, I can have new life. When I received Christ, my old life ended and my new life in Christ began.

Lord Jesus, You have now become my life. Thank You, Lord, for the indwelling presence of Your Spirit. Therefore, I trust You to fill me with Your Spirit and live Your life through me. Praise You, Lord, for this new way of walking!”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

