GROSS DARKNESS: God’s Powerful Delusion and the Truth

THERE IS A gross darkness and strong delusion spreading over the Earth, which is even engulfing the Christians.

“Because people refused the love of the truth that would have saved them, God will send them a powerful delusion so that they might believe the lie. . .” (2 Thessalonians 2:10-11).

“For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise on you, and his glory shall be seen on you” (Isaiah 60:2). Our consolation is that where sin abounds, grace does much more abound!

ALTHOUGH THERE MAY BE a strong delusion and gross darkness surrounding us, if you seek the Lord Jesus Christ, God will enlighten you.

Then you can walk in the light and show others the way. Scripture tells us that when the enemy comes in like a flood, God will raise up a standard against him.

If you are in Christ, then you are that standard, so let your light shine! “Do everything without grumbling or arguing, so that you may become blameless and pure, ‘children of God without fault in a warped and crooked generation.’

Then you will shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the Word of life” (Philippians 2:14-16 NIV).

THE IMPORTANT THING is to realize that God is at work in and through all things (Romans 11:36).

And when we let Him, He will work all things together for our good and His glory (Romans 8:28). As Joseph said in Genesis 50.20, “You thought evil against me, BUT GOD MEANT IT FOR GOOD!”

Hopefully the Good Lord will use all the misinformation being disseminated to motivate people to begin thinking about spiritual things and seek to know the truth, which ultimately is Jesus Christ Himself!

BUT NOT TO WORRY, GOD’S GRACE IS SUFFICIENT! He is more than adequate to provide for you, regardless of what happens.

Those who honor God, remain diligent, and walk uprightly in Him shall prevail. Just remember, “In all these things we are more than conquerors through Christ” (Romans 8:37). Therefore, rely solely upon God’s all sufficient grace during this year and you will prevail!

By Dr. Lewis Gregory: Diaspora Messenger Contributor/sourceministries.net/go/

