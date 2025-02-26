Kenyan Students Share Their Path to Studying in the U.S.

For many Kenyan students, the dream of studying abroad is both exciting and daunting. Collins Lang’at (Kericho County), Maurine Oduor (Siaya County), Mary Anne Kavere (Vihiga County), and Jeremiah Todosia (West Pokot County) are among the ambitious scholars set to embark on their master’s studies in the U.S. through The International Scholars Program (ISP).

As they prepare for their journeys, they reflect on their visa experiences, challenges, and the determination that has brought them this far.

- Advertisement -

The visa interview process was one of the most nerve-wracking steps for them. For some, it was a smooth experience, described as more of a conversation than an interrogation, while others struggled with nervousness, anxiety, and unexpected setbacks.

One student recalls waking up with a cold on the day of the interview, making an already tense situation even more difficult.

Another experienced mental blocks due to extreme nervousness, struggling to answer a key question multiple times before finally composing themselves.

- Advertisement -

Despite these hurdles, they all persevered, Despite these challenges, the students express deep gratitude for the guidance and support received from ISP.

The program has provided not just a structured pathway to securing admissions and visas but also a community of like-minded individuals facing similar struggles.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Kenyan Students Share Their Path to Studying in the U.S.