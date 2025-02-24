Grace Okova’s Journey of Faith as Her Son Moves to the US

The journey to studying abroad is often filled with sacrifices, prayers, and unwavering faith. For Grace Okova, the mother of Walter Okova, seeing her son take this monumental step is both a moment of joy and deep gratitude.

Walter, the youngest of her three children, is set to begin his academic journey in the U.S., an achievement she credits to God’s grace, hard work, and the support of The International Scholars Program (ISP).

From a young age, Walter displayed remarkable dedication and resilience. His teachers often spoke highly of his work ethic, recognizing him as a student who pushed himself to excel.

When Walter first shared his plans to study abroad, concerns arose within the family. Stories of scams and fraudulent agencies made them hesitant, especially his father.

It took convincing from Walter’s uncle, who assured them that ISP was a legitimate and credible program. Once they confirmed its authenticity, they fully embraced the process, embarking on the journey.

As Walter departs for his studies, Grace stands firm in her faith that the same God who opened this door will see him through.

She prays for strength, wisdom, and success in his education, believing that the victory of this journey will be fully realized in due time.

