Mercy Milgo’s USA Visa Success Story Unveiled

For Mercy Milgo, securing a U.S. visa was a defining moment in her journey to further her studies. Pursuing a Master’s in Business Analytics, she faced the much-anticipated visa interview with a mix of nerves and determination.

She knew the stakes were high—every response needed to be clear, confident, and well-articulated.

Among the key questions she tackled were why she chose Business Analytics, her career transitions, and most importantly, her financial plan for funding her studies.

Despite repeated questions to test her consistency, she remained composed, and her confidence paid off.

The moment Mercy received the blue slip—signifying her visa approval—was pure joy and relief.

The overwhelming sense of achievement filled her as she exited the embassy, eager to share the great news.

Seeing her husband’s expression shift from anxiety to excitement was a moment she would never forget.

The long-awaited journey was finally becoming a reality.

Now, with her visa in hand, Mercy eagerly anticipates the experiences awaiting her in the United States.

Studying in a diverse academic environment, embracing new challenges, and eventually working in Corporate America are all part of her ambitious goals.

The opportunity to explore the intersection of big data and supply chain efficiency will equip her with the expertise she needs to make a lasting impact in her field.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master's programs.

