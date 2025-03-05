Journey to America: How ISP Made It Possible for Mercy Milgo

For Mercy Milgo and her husband, the dream of studying in the United States was not just about academic advancement but also about securing a better future for their family.

However, like many, they faced the daunting challenge of finding a legitimate and reliable pathway. After encountering multiple agencies with unconvincing promises, they embarked on a thorough search for the right program.

Their breakthrough came when friends in the U.S. referred them to The International Scholars Program (ISP), a name they had also come across on social media. Skeptical but hopeful, they took their time to verify ISP’s credibility before making a commitment.

Once they joined ISP in late June, the process moved faster than they ever expected. Unlike other programs that felt complicated and expensive, ISP provided clear steps, expert guidance, and a well-structured system that made everything smooth.

With a highly experienced team, they received step-by-step support, ensuring that every requirement—from school applications to visa processing—was handled efficiently.

Within just two months, Mercy had completed her university applications, received her admission, and was preparing for her visa interview.

Despite their initial excitement, they couldn’t ignore the fear that came with previous experiences—stories of relatives being scammed, people losing money, and cases of individuals traveling abroad only to return disappointed.

This skepticism held them back for years, even preventing them from applying for passports. However, after seeing real success stories from ISP on social media, YouTube, and their website, they gained the confidence to take the first step.

From the affordable fees to the genuine support from ISP’s team, Mercy and her husband found the experience to be far beyond their expectations.

The program delivered exactly what it promised, guiding them through every step until Mercy secured her visa and was ready to travel to the U.S. reality.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

