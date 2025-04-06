Rich People: List of Kenyan Billionaires and Their Wealth

Kenya is home to several affluent individuals whose wealth spans various sectors, including agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and media.

Based on available information, here are some of the wealthiest individuals and families in Kenya as of 2024:​

1. Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Net Worth: Approximately $1 billion​

Source of Wealth: Real estate, banking, and hospitality​

Details: Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the mother of Kenya’s fourth President, Uhuru Kenyatta, has significant investments in various sectors, contributing to her substantial net worth. ​

2. Bhimji Depar Shah

Net Worth: Estimated at $700 million​

Source of Wealth: Manufacturing (BIDCO Group)​

Details: Founder and chairman of BIDCO Group, a manufacturing conglomerate operating in 13 African countries, Bhimji Depar Shah’s wealth is primarily derived from his business ventures. ​

3. Naushad Merali

Net Worth: Approximately $550 million​

Source of Wealth: Telecommunications and diversified investments​

Details: As the chairman of Sameer Group, Naushad Merali has investments in agriculture, construction, IT, and finance. He also held significant shares in Bharti Airtel’s Kenyan operations before selling them in 2014. ​

4. Uhuru Kenyatta

Net Worth: Estimated at $500 million​

Source of Wealth: Agribusiness and family investments​

Details: Before his presidency, Uhuru Kenyatta managed his family’s wealth, which includes substantial land holdings and agribusiness ventures. ​

5. Chris Kirubi

Net Worth: Over $300 million​

Source of Wealth: Diverse investments and business ventures​

Details: Chris Kirubi was the chairman of Centum Investment Company and owned significant shares in various businesses, including media and retail. ​

6. Manu Chandaria

Net Worth: Estimated at $270 million​

Source of Wealth: Manufacturing (Comcraft Group)​

Details: Owner of Comcraft Group, which manufactures steel, plastic, and aluminum products across multiple African countries. ​

7. Atul Shah

Net Worth: Over $290 million​

Source of Wealth: Retail (Nakumatt Holdings)

Details: Managing director and CEO of Nakumatt Holdings, one of East Africa’s largest supermarket chains before its decline in recent years. ​

8. Peter Munga

Net Worth: Approximately $200 million​

Source of Wealth: Banking (Equity Bank)​

Details: Group chairman of Equity Bank, serving a large customer base across the African continent. ​

9. Raila Odinga

Net Worth: Estimated at $250 million​

Source of Wealth: Political career and business interests​

Details: A prominent political figure known as the father of modern democracy in Kenya, Raila Odinga has also engaged in various business ventures. ​

10. James Mwangi

Net Worth: Over $170 million​

Source of Wealth: Banking (Equity Group Holdings)​

Details: Group managing director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings Limited, with significant interests in banking and insurance sectors. ​

These individuals have significantly influenced Kenya’s economic landscape through their diverse business ventures and investments.

