Three Roads, One Dream: How ISP is Empowering Scholars

Each student’s path to graduate study abroad is unique—but for Sharon Jeptoo, Arnold Songa, and Denny Ruby, one thing was constant: their drive to succeed and the critical role of the International Scholars Program (ISP) in making their dreams a reality.

Sharon is headed to Quinnipiac University in Connecticut to pursue her MBA. Her journey was filled with ups and downs, including a visa denial—but she never gave up. After reapplying, she finally received approval. Sharon credits ISP for their step-by-step guidance and encouragement.

For Arnold, the MBA program with a concentration in Business Analytics at Quinnipiac offered the perfect blend of managerial and data-driven skills—exactly what he needed to prepare for leadership roles in today’s digitized world. ISP played a crucial role when he initially struggled with securing funding.

Denny chose to pivot from his undergraduate studies in arts to pursue a Master’s in Business Analytics. With plans to return to Kenya and apply his skills in data-driven decision-making, he sees this opportunity as life-changing. His flight path will take him through Germany, Chicago, and finally to South Dakota.

Like Sharon and Arnold, Denny is grateful for ISP’s responsive team and personalized support.

Each student emphasized that studying abroad isn’t a straight line—it’s a journey of persistence, patience, and the right support system.

Whether facing funding delays, visa rejections, or personal uncertainty, Sharon, Arnold, and Denny now stand on the threshold of transformation—ready to thrive in the U.S. and bring impact back home.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

