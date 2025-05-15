American Judge Suspended for Helping Immigrant Escape

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of obstruction and concealing an individual from arrest.

The indictment stems from an incident on April 18, 2025, when Judge Dugan allegedly assisted Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant with a history of violent offenses, in evading U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Prosecutors claim she directed Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out a back door to avoid ICE agents who lacked a judicial warrant. Flores-Ruiz was later apprehended after a brief foot chase.

In response to the charges, the Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspended Judge Dugan from her judicial duties to maintain public trust in the judiciary. A reserve judge has been appointed to handle her caseload during the suspension.

Judge Dugan’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that her actions were within her official judicial duties and thus protected by judicial immunity. They contend that the prosecution is unprecedented and unconstitutional.

The case has drawn national attention, raising concerns about the balance between judicial authority and federal immigration enforcement. The outcome of this case may have significant implications for similar situations in the future.

