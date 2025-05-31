Japanese Woman Running A Unique Disability Initiative in Kenya

Dr. Kumon Kazuko: In the heart of Kenya, a quiet revolution is unfolding, driven by the innovative spirit of Kumon Kazuko. This unique disability program is not just changing the lives of individuals with disabilities; it’s reshaping perceptions and fostering inclusivity.

Garden of Siloam focuses on tailored educational approaches, ensuring that every participant discovers their strengths and potential. With personalized curricula, compassionate guidance, and a commitment to growth, Kumon Kazuko is dismantling barriers and building bridges.

This transformative initiative highlights the incredible capabilities of those often overlooked in traditional settings.

As we delve into the inspiring stories and remarkable achievements of this program, it becomes clear that Garden of Siloam is about more than education—it’s about forging a community where everyone thrives.

How Kumon Kazuko is Transforming Lives with a Unique Disability Program in Kenya

Dr. Kazuko Kumon is a Japanese pediatrician who has made significant contributions to supporting children with disabilities in Kenya. In 2015, she founded The Garden of Siloam in Limuru, Kiambu County, to provide education and rehabilitation for children with disabilities such as cerebral palsy and autism.

The center offers therapy, education, and community support, aiming to reduce stigma and empower families.

Dr. Kumon’s journey began in 2002 when she first visited Kenya as part of a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project. Her experiences in Kibera, Nairobi, where she worked in a small clinic, deepened her commitment to addressing the challenges faced by families of children with special needs.

She observed that many children were excluded from schools due to their disabilities and that families often lacked support and faced societal stigma.

At The Garden of Siloam, Dr. Kumon and her team provide individualized care, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and social support.

The center emphasizes a holistic approach, focusing on the child’s potential rather than their limitations. By training local staff and fostering a supportive environment, the center has positively impacted over 111 children since its inception.

Dr. Kumon continues to advocate for greater government support and societal acceptance of children with disabilities in Kenya, emphasizing that they are a shared social responsibility .

How to support Dr. Kazuko Kumon program

Supporting Dr. Kazuko Kumon and her initiative, The Garden of Siloam, is a meaningful way to contribute to the well-being of children with disabilities in Kenya. Here are several ways you can help:

Friends of Siloam

This non-profit organization supports The Garden of Siloam by funding operations, including medical supplies, food, and staff salaries. Donations can be made through their platform: Donate to Friends of Siloam

2. Help Alliance

Help Alliance collaborates with The Garden of Siloam to provide educational services and social support to children with disabilities. You can contribute to their efforts here:help alliance: Support Help Alliance’s Project

Volunteering and Advocacy

Volunteer Opportunities: While specific volunteer programs may vary, reaching out to The Garden of Siloam directly can provide information on how you can assist on-site or remotely.

2. Spread Awareness: Share information about The Garden of Siloam and its mission on social media and within your community to raise awareness and support.

3. In-Kind Contributions

The Garden of Siloam accepts donations of medical supplies, educational materials, and nutritional items. Contact them directly to inquire about their current needs and how to donate specific items.

📍 Contact Information

Email: [email protected]

Website: thegardenofsiloam.jimdofree.com

Your support, whether through financial contributions, volunteering, or spreading awareness, plays a crucial role in empowering children with disabilities and their families in Kenya. Watch video about the program here.

