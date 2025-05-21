KCB Bank Team USA Tour: At KACC Church in Atlanta Georgia

Coming to Atlanta! We’re excited to announce that the KCB Bank Diaspora team will be visiting Atlanta, Georgia from May 23rd to May 25th, 2025 for a Turn Your Dollars into Opportunities with KCB Diaspora Banking event at KACC Church.
Join us for an exclusive three-day event tailored for the diaspora community! Discover how you can make your money work for you back home with KCB Diaspora Banking.
For any banking needs. No appointment nedded, just walk in and they will serve you.
✅ Affordable Housing Solutions
✅ Lucrative Investment Opportunities
✅ Account Reactivation Services
✅ IBank Access Setup & SupportConnect with our dedicated team
✅ On-site Assistance by a Dedicated Relationship Manager
Don’t miss this chance to connect, invest, and grow with a trusted financial partner. Your journey back home begins here—secure your future with KCB Bank.
📍 Save the Dates: May 23–25, 2025
📌 Location: KACC Church – 771 Elberta Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
For more information, call:
Roselyne Kyalo – +1254 722 864494
Winston Muchira – +1254 722 652539
Website: https://ke.kcbgroup.com/diaspora
Come meet us and let’s build your future together!
With KCB Diaspora Banking you can invest back at home, send money to loved ones, manage your finances or buy a home comfortably. We have made it our business to understand your needs while living in the diaspora.