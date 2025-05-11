THE WORD: “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom. Oh satisfy us early with Your mercy; that we may rejoice and be glad all our days.” Psalm 90:12,14

THE POINT: Regrets! We all have some, and some of us have more than others. However, God’s mercy is there to take care of our past faults and failures. Mercy means that the Good Lord cuts us some slack. He does not deal with us according to our sins. He gives us another chance.

This is possible because Jesus Christ took our place and became sin for us upon the cross. At that time, our sins were transferred to Christ. Therefore, our sins and iniquities God remembers no more (Hebrews 10:17). Thankfully, this is not based upon our merits, but rather God’s mercy. “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit” (Titus 3:5 NKJV).

God offers us the opportunity to start all over with a whole new beginning! His grace makes it possible for us to move forward with our lives and be glad about it. So now, as a result of the sacrificial death of Christ, we can have a new beginning with a clean slate. Hallelujah!

THE APPLICATION: Life is short and time is precious, so make the most of what you’ve got! Take into account how you will spend each day and make every day count. Of course, only the Lord God Almighty, who alone is truly wise, knows exactly how to do this.

The Lord Jesus Christ is the Source of all true wisdom (Colossians 2:3). Through the new birth, Christ has become your wisdom (1 Corinthians 1:30). The Holy Bible contains many words of wisdom. The Holy Spirit is your teacher and guide. Therefore, you have everything you need to make wise decisions.

By Dr. Lewis Gregory: Diaspora Messenger Contributor/sourceministries.net/go/

MAKE YOUR LIFE COUNT: Life Is Short And Time Is Precious