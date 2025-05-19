Morris Nowitzki: Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki’s Emerging Star

In the world of sports and celebrity, few names resonate as powerfully as Dirk Nowitzki. But as his legacy continues to shine, a new star is emerging—his son, Morris Nowitzki.

Just as Dirk captivated basketball fans worldwide, Morris is capturing hearts with his charm and charisma.

Growing up in the shadows of his father’s illustrious career, Morris is not merely riding the coattails of his famous parents; he’s forging his own identity as a rising star.

With the support of Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki, Morris is navigating the complexities of fame while passionately pursuing his interests.

The Rising Star and Celebrity Kid of Dirk & Jessica Nowitzki

Morris Nowitzki is the youngest child of NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki and his wife, Jessica Olsson.

Born on November 11, 2016, Morris is part of a trilingual household where English, German, and Swedish are spoken. His siblings are older sister Malaika, born in July 2013, and older brother Max, born in March 2015.

The family has made efforts to immerse their children in their diverse cultural backgrounds through trips to Germany, Kenya, and Sweden.

Raised in Dallas, Texas, Morris enjoys various activities, including playing football and tennis with his brother Max. He also participates in family activities such as singing German children’s songs and doing puzzles with his father.

Dirk Nowitzki, who retired from professional basketball in 2019, has embraced fatherhood and cherishes the time spent with his children.

The Nowitzki family maintains a relatively private life, with Dirk and Jessica choosing to keep their children’s lives out of the public spotlight.

However, they have occasionally shared glimpses into their family life, such as during Dirk’s statue unveiling at the American Airlines Center in 2022, where his children were present.

While Morris is still young, his upbringing in a multicultural and supportive environment suggests he will have opportunities to explore various interests and talents as he grows.

Morris Nowitzki: Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki’s Emerging Star