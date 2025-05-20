In a landmark moment for Dunstable, Sally Kimondo has shattered glass ceilings by becoming the town’s first Black Mayor. Her historic election not only marks a significant milestone in Dunstable’s political landscape but also symbolizes a new era of inclusivity and representation.

Announcing the good news, Dunstable Town Council released a statement saying “We are proud to announce a truly historic milestone for our town. Cllr Sally Kimondo has officially been appointed as the first black Mayor of Dunstable“

- Advertisement -

“Her appointment marks a powerful moment of progress and representation for Dunstable. As Mayor, she brings a wealth of experience, compassion, and a forward-thinking vision for the future of Dunstable. Her leadership is not only a reflection of the town’s growing diversity but also a testament to the strength of unity and community spirit” The Town Council added.

As the community celebrates this groundbreaking achievement, Kimondo stands poised to inspire future generations, proving that leadership knows no boundaries.

With her deep commitment to public service and a vision for unity, she aims to tackle pressing issues and uplift every voice in the community.

- Advertisement -

This moment is not just about a title; it’s about transforming the narrative and fostering a sense of belonging for all residents.

In the 2023 Central Bedfordshire Council elections, Sally Kimondo was elected as a councillor for Dunstable South, securing 266 votes as a Labour Party candidate.

However, she did not win the mayoral seat in that election, which was held by Conservative candidate Philip Crawley.

Sally is a Kenyan-born social worker with a degree in Social Work from the University of Bedfordshire.

She is known for her advocacy on behalf of the Kenyan diaspora in the UK and has served as the founder and chair of the Luton, Dunstable & Surrounding Kenya Community Forum.

Sally Kimondo Grant Elected First Black Mayor of Dunstable UK