Narok Senator’s Sister Makes History as 1st Black Mayor in Northern Ireland

In a groundbreaking achievement, the sister of Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, Lilian Seenoi Baar, has made history by becoming the first black mayor of Derry City in Northern Ireland.

This was communicated by Ledama in a statement on Monday, April 29 while celebrating the big achievement by his younger sister in North Ireland.

“Please join me in congratulating my baby sister Councilor Lilian Seenoi Baar for being elected as the first black – Maasai Mayor of the City of Derry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. May the good lord open many doors for you as you lead your people of Derry, UK,” Ledama stated.

She was earlier in May 2023 elected as councilor for Foyleside area of Derry City & Strabane District Council under the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).

This milestone achievement not only shatters boundaries but also brings a refreshing perspective to the political landscape of the city.

With her inauguration, she carries the torch of diversity and represents marginalized communities in a predominantly white region.

This historic achievement is a testament to Lilian’s determination and perseverance, as well as the progressive mindset in the Northern Irish community.

Her election as the mayor of Derry City not only highlights the progress made towards equality, but also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of representation in leadership positions.

While in Kenya, she advocated for the rights of Maasai women and girls by campaigning against female genital mutilation and early marriages.

In her address after making History in Derry City, Northern Ireland, she said “Having initially come to Derry as a refugee facing an uncertain future, I can now truly say that my family has found their home. I am proud to be a Maasai woman and a Derry girl.”

Lillian’s journey from Narok to Northern Ireland is an inspiring tale of empowerment and breaking stereotypes.

Her election as mayor is not only a victory for her personally, but also a triumphant moment for the entire black community, both in Northern Ireland and beyond.

As she steps into this prestigious role, Lillian is poised to make a lasting impact on the city’s policies and initiatives, championing the voices of minorities and marginalized communities.

Her appointment is a beacon of hope for a more inclusive and equitable future, not just in Derry City, but around the world.

