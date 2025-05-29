Shem Odhiambo’s Glory to the University of Kentucky

For Shem Odhiambo, the path to securing a U.S. visa wasn’t just about luck—it was a result of deliberate preparation, precise planning, and unwavering confidence. Set to pursue a Master’s in Supply Chain Management at the University of Kentucky, Shem approached each step of the visa process with determination and strategy.

His preparation was intense. For weeks leading up to the interview, Shem dedicated his mornings to rigorous mock interviews, reviewing visa training videos, and studying every possible question that could come his way. A mock interview conducted by the International Scholars Program gave him a confidence score of 70%, boosting his morale and affirming that he was on the right track.

On the interview day, Shem woke up early, dressed in his best suit, and arrived at the U.S. embassy fully composed. He went through the usual security checks and document verification before being ushered into the interview hall with a group of other applicants. Despite the high tension and witnessing multiple rejections right before his eyes, Shem remained calm.

Shem walked up to the counter confidently, ready to share his story. The interview lasted about five minutes, during which he was asked a series of in-depth questions—not about the university or the program, but about his personal background and experiences. The visa officer wanted to understand who Shem was and why he was truly pursuing graduate studies in the U.S.

After a few more questions—about his salary expectations and family ties—he was asked to place his fingers on the scanner. That’s when he received the words he had been hoping for: his visa had been approved. In under five seconds, Shem was out of the gate, overjoyed and relieved that his months of preparation had paid off.

