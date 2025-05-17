The Kenyan Women Lured to Work in Russian Drone Factories

Kenyan women, along with other young African women, have been recruited under false pretenses to work in Russian drone factories, particularly in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan.

Initially promised educational opportunities and hospitality-related jobs, they found themselves assembling Iranian-designed Shahed drones intended for use in the Ukraine conflict.

The program, known as “Alabuga Start,” targeted women aged 18–22 from countries including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Nigeria, as well as Sri Lanka and parts of Latin America.

Exploitative Conditions and Deceptive Practices

Upon arrival, recruits were subjected to stringent surveillance, including facial recognition access to dormitories, constant monitoring, and restrictions on personal communication.

They were taught to assemble drones and apply caustic chemicals without adequate protective gear, leading to skin irritation and health issues.

Promises of monthly wages around $700 were unfulfilled; instead, workers received less than $500, with deductions for accommodation, airfare, medical care, and language classes.

Some workers reported being “maltreated like donkeys” and struggled to send money home due to banking sanctions.

International Response and Ongoing Concerns

Following an Associated Press investigation, major tech companies like Google, Meta, and TikTok removed social media accounts associated with the Alabuga Start program for violating policies on human exploitation and trafficking.

However, similar recruitment efforts continue on platforms like Telegram. Human rights organizations have expressed concern over potential human trafficking and exploitation, though Russian authorities have not responded to inquiries regarding the workers’ complaints.

This situation highlights significant human rights violations and underscores the need for international scrutiny and intervention to protect vulnerable workers from exploitation and trafficking.

