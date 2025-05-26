President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him “absolutely crazy” in response to a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine that killed at least 12 people, including children. This marks Trump’s strongest condemnation of Putin to date.

In a statement, Trump said:

“WHAT PUTIN DID IS NOT JUST MADNESS—IT’S ABSOLUTE INSANITY. THE ATTACK ON INNOCENT CIVILIANS IS UNACCEPTABLE. HE’S GONE ABSOLUTELY CRAZY.”

This represents a notable shift in tone from Trump, who has previously been criticized for his relatively soft stance on Putin during his presidency.

The assault, which involved nearly 400 weapons, including North Korean-supplied ballistic missiles and Iranian drones, targeted key Ukrainian infrastructure and residential areas, raising concerns over potential Geneva Convention violations.

Despite a recent phone call between Trump and Putin in which they agreed to immediate ceasefire talks, and a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey, the Kremlin stated that no direct negotiations are currently planned.

Trump has also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of being unhelpful with his rhetoric, and placed blame on President Joe Biden for the war’s outbreak, declaring, “This is Zelensky’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not Trump’s.”

In response to the escalation, Trump has threatened to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow and has hinted at withdrawing from negotiations if no progress is made.

Trump Calls Putin ‘Crazy’ Following Missile Assault On Ukraine