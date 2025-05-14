US Foreign Relations Chair Critiques Kenya’s China Relations

U.S. Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has sharply criticized Kenya’s recent foreign policy shifts under President William Ruto, particularly the country’s deepening ties with China.

Risch’s concerns stem from Kenya’s strategic pivot away from Western alliances, including the United States, toward Beijing.

This shift is exemplified by Ruto’s recent visit to China, where he committed to enhancing bilateral relations and signed over 20 agreements covering infrastructure, trade, and security.

During a Senate hearing on East Africa and the Horn of Africa on May 13, Risch said that Ruto’s declaretion that Kenya and China are “co-architects of a new world order” was worrying.

He was quoted saying “Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a major non-NATO ally, and China are co-architects of a new world order.” That’s not just alignment to China; it’s allegiance,”.

“I submit for the record the text of that speech. Relying on leaders who embrace Beijing so openly is an error. It’s time to reassess our relationship with Kenya and others who forge tight bonds with China,” He added.

The U.S. senator’s criticism is part of a broader pattern of disapproval from Washington. In February 2025, Senator Risch accused Kenya of legitimizing the Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by granting them access to establish a parallel government from Kenya, labeling it as an endorsement of genocide.

This growing rift is set against a backdrop of domestic unrest in Kenya. Protests erupted in mid-2024 over proposed tax hikes aimed at addressing the country’s significant debt burden, much of which is owed to China.

The government’s reliance on Chinese loans for infrastructure projects has led to accusations of “debt-trap diplomacy,” with critics alleging that such arrangements compromise Kenya’s sovereignty and economic stability.

In response to these developments, some analysts suggest that the United States faces a dilemma: whether to continue supporting Ruto’s government, which plays a crucial role in regional peacekeeping and counterterrorism efforts, or to distance itself due to concerns over governance and alignment with China.

As Kenya navigates its foreign policy choices, the implications for its relationships with both China and the United States remain significant, influencing not only diplomatic ties but also economic and security considerations in the region.

