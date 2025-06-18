Bishop Gilbert Deya Dies in Tragic Accident On Kisumu-Bondo Rd

Bishop Gilbert Deya remains a figure of fascination and contention within the world of evangelism. Known primarily for his ‘Miracle Babies’ ministry, Deya garnered immense attention for his claims of miraculous childbirth, drawing thousands of followers eager to experience the extraordinary.

However, his ministry was not without its controversies, leading to investigations and debates that challenge the very fabric of faith he preached.

- Advertisement -

The Legacy of the Kenyan Evangelist Behind the Miracle Babies Controversy

Bishop Deya tragically died on June 17, 2025, in a car accident near Namba Kapiyo along the Kisumu-Bondo road. His vehicle collided with a university bus and another car, resulting in his death.

Born on February 2, 1937, in Juja, Kiambu County, Deya was a former stonemason who rose to prominence in the 1990s with his ministry, Gilbert Deya Ministries, which claimed to help infertile women conceive through prayer.

His teachings and practices led to legal controversies, including accusations of child trafficking. In 2023, a Kenyan court acquitted him of child stealing charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Deportation from United Kingdom

- Advertisement -

Deya was deported from the United Kingdom to Kenya in August 2017 to face child trafficking charges.

He had been accused of stealing five children between 1999 and 2004 and facilitating their adoption by women in the UK who were told they could have “miracle babies” through prayer.

The children were allegedly taken from poor Kenyan families and placed with these women in backstreet clinics in Nairobi.

Deya fought the extradition for over a decade, citing fears of torture and inhumane conditions in Kenyan prisons.

However, his appeals were rejected, and he was eventually deported. Upon arrival in Kenya, he was detained and later released on bail.

In July 2023, after a lengthy trial, Deya was acquitted of all charges due to insufficient evidence linking him to the alleged child thefts.

The court noted that the prosecution failed to establish a direct connection between Deya and the children involved.

Following his acquittal, Deya expressed his intention to return to the UK and resume his ministry. However, it was not to be as he tragically passed away before realizing that dream.

Deya’s death marks the end of a complex and often contentious chapter in the intersection of faith and legal accountability.

Bishop Gilbert Deya Dies in Tragic Accident On Kisumu-Bondo Rd