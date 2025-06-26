First Group of Kenyan Workers Departs for Jobs in Russia

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua officially flagged off the first group of Kenyan workers set to begin employment in Russia.

The group, consisting of 50 individuals from various counties, departed the country on the night of Wednesday, June 25. This deployment marks a significant step in Kenya’s ongoing efforts to create overseas job opportunities for its citizens and strengthen international labor relations.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony held at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Dr. Mutua emphasized the importance of labor migration as a strategy for reducing unemployment and empowering Kenyan youth.

“THIS IS A PROUD MOMENT FOR KENYA. WE ARE NOT ONLY CREATING JOBS FOR OUR PEOPLE BUT ALSO BUILDING A GLOBAL REPUTATION FOR OUR SKILLED WORKFORCE,” SAID DR. MUTUA.

The workers are expected to take up employment in sectors such as construction, hospitality, agriculture, and domestic services across various regions in Russia. According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, all individuals were vetted and trained prior to their departure, and their contracts meet international labor standards.

The initiative is part of a broader labor mobility program championed by the Kenyan government to tap into international markets and promote decent employment for Kenyans abroad.

Further deployments are expected in the coming months as Kenya continues to finalize bilateral labor agreements with several other countries.

