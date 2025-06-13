Isaac Kega’s F1 Visa Journey: Nerves, Faith, and a Blue Slip

For Isaac Kega, the journey to securing a U.S. student visa was filled with anxiety, silent prayers, and moments of unexpected encouragement. Though it was his first time inside a U.S. embassy, Isaac recalled advice from past visa interview videos: imagine the setting like a bank and focus on maintaining composure.

The process began with a preliminary document verification stage. While waiting, Isaac observed the reactions of others. Two individuals exited holding pink slips—an indication of visa denial. The sight unsettled him, heightening his anxiety.

Standing in line, Isaac silently prayed for strength, composure, and clarity. He reminded himself of a consistent piece of advice echoed in nearly every visa preparation video he had watched: be confident and believe in what you say.

When it was finally his turn, Isaac approached the visa officer, maintaining eye contact and speaking clearly. The officer, a serious-faced woman, received his documents and asked a few standard questions.

He attributed much of his success to divine intervention, acknowledging his preparation while also emphasizing the importance of faith in remaining grounded. The moment he was handed the coveted blue slip, confirming his visa approval, he was filled with immense relief and joy.

