Monday, May 6, 2024
Isaac Kega Inspiring Story: From Kiambu to Missouri State University

Bob Mwiti
By Bob Mwiti
Isaac Kega’s story is a remarkable testament to the power of determination, resilience, and unwavering ambition. From his humble beginnings in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, Kenya, to his journey towards a Master of Science in Project Management at Missouri State University, Isaac’s path is nothing short of inspirational.

With an insatiable hunger for knowledge and driven by an unyielding desire to excel, Isaac’s journey began in the classrooms of his youth, where his dedication and commitment to learning set him apart. Blessed with supportive parents who spared no effort in providing him with the best educational opportunities, Isaac’s ambition knew no bounds.

But it was through the transformative KENYA Airlift Program that Isaac’s dreams truly began to take flight. Upon discovering this lifeline to his American dream, Isaac seized the opportunity with unwavering determination, leaving no room for chance. With the indispensable support and guidance of the program, Isaac navigated every obstacle with grace and courage.

The pivotal moment of his visa approval marked the culmination of years of tireless effort and unwavering faith and he is now living his American dream, thriving in his pursuit of knowledge and embracing every opportunity that comes his way in the vibrant community of Missouri.

YouTube video

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

 

Bob Mwiti
Bob Mwitihttps://kenyaairliftprogram.com/
Bob Mwiti is founder and the managing director of APPSTEC AMERICA LLC and Co-Founder of Kenya Airlift Program. He is also a writer and contributor of diasporamessenger.com.

