Larry Madowo and the Rumor of Edith Kimani’s Son

In the vibrant world of media, rumors can spread like wildfire, often overshadowing the truth.

Recently, the spotlight has turned toward renowned journalist Larry Madowo and the swirling speculation about Edith Kimani’s son.

As public figures, both Madowo and Kimani are no strangers to scrutiny, but this particular gossip has raised eyebrows and ignited curiosity among their followers.

Larry Madowo and the Rumors Surrounding Edith Kimani’s Son

As of June 2025, there is no confirmed information about Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani having a child together.

Rumors about their relationship have circulated for years, fueled by their frequent public appearances and affectionate social media posts. However, both have consistently stated that they are just good friends.

For instance, in October 2021, they shared cozy photos together, leading fans to speculate about a romantic involvement. Despite the public’s curiosity, neither Madowo nor Kimani has confirmed any romantic relationship.

In January 2025, Madowo posted a playful video on TikTok where he complimented Kimani, referring to her as a “fine girl, no pimples, no wrinkles,” which further fueled speculation. However, this playful interaction does not confirm a romantic relationship.

In reality, Larry and Edith are frequent collaborators and close friends. Over the years, they’ve sparked dating speculation—with affectionate Instagram and X/Twitter posts, public outings to Kisumu and events, and playful captions like “My sweet @larrymadowo”—but consistently manage to keep their personal lives private.

Press outlets like TUKO.co.ke and Mpasho.co.ke have repeatedly emphasized that there’s no romantic or parental connection between them—just deep friendship and camaraderie.

Even when fans jokingly referred to Edith as “Mrs Madowo,” the two never confirmed any romantic relationship, and no evidence exists of a shared child

In summary, while Madowo and Kimani share a close and affectionate friendship, there is no verified information indicating that they have a child together

