Are you ready to turn your aspirations into reality? Join the Optiven Diaspora Team in sunny Tampa from June 23 to 29 for an exclusive opportunity that could change your life!

This special series of title deed presentations promises to unlock the door to your dreams of owning property in Kenya.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to expand your real estate portfolio, our expert team will guide you through the process, making it seamless and exciting.

Discover the incredible potential of investing back home and gain insights into the vibrant opportunities that await you.

Don’t miss out on this chance to connect with like-minded individuals and experts who share your vision for a successful future.

🌍 Meet & Greet the Optiven Diaspora Team – Tampa, Florida 🇺🇸

📅 June 23rd – June 29th, 2025

📍 Tampa, Florida

Join us for an exclusive Meet & Greet with the Optiven Diaspora Team in Tampa! This special week-long event is your chance to connect, learn, and celebrate your investment journey with Optiven.

🎉 Special Highlight: Presentation of Title Deeds

If you’ve been waiting for your title deed – this is your moment! Come and receive it in person, and let’s celebrate this major milestone together.

What to Expect:

✅ Title Deed Presentations

✅ 1-on-1 Investment Consultations

✅ Diaspora-Only Land Offers

✅ Insights on Secure, Hassle-Free Land Ownership

✅ Networking with Fellow Investors

𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄: 𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐍 𝐓𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐀 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍𝐓𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐓 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐋.

𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐌𝐄𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒

Contact: 𝐉𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬; ‪+𝟏2058993061

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 ; +254721608886

#𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐈𝐧𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚

Meet and Greet: Optiven Diaspora Team in Tampa Fl (June 23-29)