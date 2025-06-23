Omondi Nyong’o Wife Heather Tewksbury’s Name Change

Heather Tewksbury is a prominent American litigation attorney who married Kenyan‑born ophthalmologist Dr. Omondi Nyong’o in December 2018.

Professionally, she had built recognition under her maiden name “Heather Tewksbury,” serving as a first‑chair litigator.

After marriage, she adopted the surname Nyong’o—becoming Heather Nyong’o—though the change garnered attention due to its uniqueness and pronunciation nuances .

A notable write‑up in Litigation Daily, later featured on the WilmerHale website, explored how this name change posed particular branding considerations in the legal profession—where one’s name essentially acts as one’s brand.

Heather herself commented on colleagues needing time to adapt to her new last name and that many assumed it was Japanese or Eastern European, but she proudly embraced it .

Heather Nyong’o is not related to actress Lupita Nyong’o but she shares a marital bond through her husband Dr. Omondi Nyong’o who is said to be Lupita’s cousin.

Heather Tewksbury Nyong’o

Profession First ‑ chair litigation attorney

Name change – Adopted “Nyong’o” in Dec 2018 post‑marriage

Notable coverage – Litigation Daily & WilmerHale spotlight

Dr. Omondi Nyong’o

Specialty: Ophthalmology

Education: UCSF School of Medicine (2002)

Practice: Portola Valley / Palo Alto, CA

Affiliation: Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford

In summary: Heather Tewksbury, now Heather Nyong’o, is a seasoned lawyer who chose to alter her professional identity after marrying Dr. Omondi Nyong’o. Their union drew attention both for the personal choice of name change and the intersection of two accomplished professional careers.

