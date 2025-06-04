Shamea Morton Husband and RHOA Involvement Explained

Shamea Morton has become a captivating figure in the world of reality television, particularly in the dynamic realm of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (RHOA).

Known for her sparkling personality and assertive presence, Shamea’s journey on the show is intricately interwoven with her husband’s influence and support but he does not appear on the show.

- Advertisement -

Inside Shamea Morton’s Life and Her Husband’s Role

Shamea Morton’s husband, Gerald Mwangi, is not involved in The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) and does not appear on screen.

While Shamea is a cast member, Gerald has chosen not to be on camera, even leaving the house when she films. He is a low-key individual, and while he supports Shamea, he prefers to stay out of the public eye.

Shamea Morton’s Role on RHOA

- Advertisement -

Shamea Morton joined RHOA as a full-time cast member in Season 16, following previous appearances as a guest and “friend of” the cast.

She is known for her candidness and vibrant personality, contributing to the dynamic of the show.

In one of the episodes, Shamea shared her experience of an ectopic pregnancy, highlighting the importance of attentive healthcare for Black women.

Gerald Mwangi’s Career

Gerald Mwangi holds a degree in Construction Engineering Management from East Carolina University.

He is the president of Dominion Energy Management Inc., a company specializing in HVAC systems. His work includes significant projects, such as installing HVAC systems in major airports.

Despite his success, Gerald prefers to maintain a low profile and supports Shamea’s public endeavors without seeking the spotlight himself.

Here’s a more detailed look:

No Screen Time:

Gerald Mwangi is not on RHOA and does not appear in the show.

Respects Privacy:

He respects Shamea’s decision to be on the show but prefers to stay off camera, even leaving the house during filming.

Supportive Partner:

While he is not on camera, Gerald is supportive of Shamea’s career and helps to maintain a stable family life.

Relationship Details:

Shamea and Gerald met in 2014 and married in 2017. They have two children together.

Financial Stability:

Gerald is employed in a real business, not a “house husband”, and he maintains large contracts.

Unaired Concerns:

Shamea previously revealed that she had some financial concerns during RHOA, but her husband’s career and finances help to keep them secure.

Shamea Morton Husband and RHOA Involvement Explained